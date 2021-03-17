Killing Eve Is Ending Soon, But Don't Worry—We're Getting Spinoffs!

The critically-acclaimed, queer show's upcoming fourth season will be its last, but that doesn't mean we've seen the last of Villaneve!

Sorry diehard Killing Eve stans, but the end is near because it looks like the show's upcoming, highly-anticipated fourth season will, in fact, be its last.

Although the critically-acclaimed BBC America series (that has become a favorite amongst LGBTQ+ audiences because of its queer representation and inclusiveness) was originally renewed for a fourth season back in January of 2020, like a lot of things, the ongoing global pandemic put a screeching halt to production. But with the world slowly but surely starting to get back to a little bit of normalcy, the official Killing Eve Twitter account announced that the series will begin filming season four this summer, with a release scheduled sometime next year in 2022!

According to Variety, the final season of Killing Eve will consist of eight episodes

"Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon," actress Sandra Oh, who won a Golden Globe for playing the show's titular character, said in a statement to the trade publication. "I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season."

"Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for," Oh's Emmy-winning co-star Jodie Comer, who plays queer main character Villanelle in the show, said in her own statement. "Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!"

But if you think this is the end of the Killing Eve Cinematic Universe, think again!

Variety is also reporting that AMC Networks and Sid Gentle Films, the companies that produce Killing Eve, are planning to create spinoffs "to extend the world created in the series."

So even if we won't be getting any more Killing Eve after 2022, this won't be the last time we'll be hearing from these characters and jumping back into this world!

Seasons 1-3 of Killing Eve are currently streaming on Hulu!