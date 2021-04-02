Would Carmen Carrera Appear on Drag Race All Stars?

The transgender Drag Race alumnus discussed the show's progress of trans inclusion — and her own possible return.

Carmen Carrera on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars? Don't discount it.

The model and actress, who appeared on season 3 of the reality competition of drag performers before coming out as transgender, said she'd be open to the possibility of returning for another round with RuPaul.

"I won't say no. I'd have to think about it," Carrera said with a smile Saturday during a Q&A at Unleashed LGBTQ, a virtual conference for out professionals and media figures.

Carrera made headlines in 2014 when she called out RuPaul for transphobic language on the show. While she has noticed gains in transgender inclusion on the VH1 reality series since then — specifically the casting of a trans man, Gottmik, on season 13 — she believes Drag Race still has a long way to go in showcasing the community.

"Drag culture was always very inclusive to trans women," said Carrera, adding, "It was a welcoming, safe place, and I think that Drag Race should reflect that."

The New Jersey native revealed that it was trans performers at Escuelita, a queer Latinx club in New York City, that helped her refine her talent in addition to aiding in her journey toward transitioning. She called them "the stars of the show."

"As a performer, so much of my inspiration came from the local queens, so much of inspiration came from trans queens," she said, as they "taught me how to shine a light on my feminine side, and feel OK with it before my transition."

If Drag Race were to incorporate more transgender contestants, the show could help "share their story" with the world in addition to their talent, which would engender more societal acceptance, she said.

"I think that maybe they're warming us up for season 14 to have like a trans woman compete on the show," Carrera said hopefully. "I don't know, but I think it would be beautiful, and I think it's well overdue."