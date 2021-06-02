The L Word: Generation Q S2 Drops Two Trailers, Sets Premiere Date

The L Word: Generation Q returns for a second season this summer and we've received not one, but two teaser trailers.

All our favorite characters are back and the drama is thick in the air. Bette, Shane, and Alice are still rehashing drama around a brunch table, and the slew of our other loveable characters introduced in season one of this spinoff are juggling their own experiences with "love, heartbreak, setbacks and success in L.A."

Looks like we're picking up right where season one left off. The first five episodes of season two air Sundays on Showtime until September 13, when they'll switch to Mondays. Subscribers can catch new episodes every Friday before they are on TV.

Let's go lesbians, let's go!

Season 2 of The L Word: Generation Q premieres August 6 on SHOWTIME. Watch the teasers below: