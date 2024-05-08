Scroll To Top
Watch this 'Eurovision' host PANIC when a gay app starts going off on camera

Eurovision host Petra Mede was embarrassed when the phone from an audience member started getting Grindr notifications
Host Petra Mede wasn't expecting Grindr notifications when she borrowed an audience member's phone!

Eurovision just got a little more interest — and a lot more gay, if that's possible — thanks to an audience member's phone flustering one of the hosts!

During a test run for the 68th annual song contest's first live show, cohost Petra Mede was trying to teach audience members how to use the official Eurovision app when something hilarious happened.

Mede, who is cohosting alongside actress Malin Akerman live from Malmö, Sweden, borrowed an audience member's phone to demonstrate the app but was interrupted when notifications from the gay hookup app Grindr started popping up. Over and over!

Before Mede realized what was happening, audience members started laughing when they heard the easily recognizable Grindr notification sound.

"I don't know what that was, but anyway, download this Eurovision app," Mede said, trying to stay on track.

She turned back to the audience member, "I'll just give you the phone back," she said.

Then as the notifications continued, she quipped, "It seems like you're having a wonderful week here in Malmo."

A clip of the funny moment was shared on X (formerly Twitter), where fans reactions were almost as amusing as the event itself. "I woulda been like gurl lemme see i might need to go douche," one X user said.

"Miss Grndr will shame you she dgaf," someone else wrote.

Even Grindr's official X account commented on the video, writing, "Clocked worldwide."

Others admitted that they would go on the lam if this happened to them. "I would delete all my social media and go into hiding," one person commented, while another user wrote, "I would get plastic surgery, change my identity and move to Canada."

While the moment was hilarious, many fans on X are convinced the whole thing was a preplanned bit. Their evidence? The host first said she didn't know what the notification sound was and then told him that he must be having a "wonderful week" as though she did know what app he was getting notifications on. The internet sleuths also say that the fact that Grindr's infamous notification sound was going through the loudspeakers, which the entire audience could hear, is further proof that it was a skit.

Whether it was real or fake, it cracked us up!

Keep scrolling for more hilarious social media reactions.

