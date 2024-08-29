Horny and human, adult content is as American as apple pie

If someone told me three years ago about where I'd be today, I would have called bullshit. Like many of my fellow fellatio enthusiasts, I took the infamous plunge into the world of adult entertainment, first with an OnlyFans page and eventually graduating to studio work. My career has drastically evolved since its immodest beginnings and rerouted my path in a wildcard of a direction. For as much as this has impacted my life, I am but one drop of adult content in a pornographic ocean.

I exist at a point in our country's narrative when culture and technology have accelerated the trajectory of almost every aspect of 21st-century life, including our spank banks. Pornography in our country has evolved alongside the society that creates, consumes, and condemns it.

Like the Earth and moon, society, and pornography influence each other in ways that often go unnoticed.

Our country's relationship with porn has always been complex, experiencing shifts that mirror changes in social mores and technological advancement. The 1800s advancements in printing technology sparked the rise of mass-produced erotica. As penny dreadfuls filled the popular imagination with sensationalized stories, the invention of photography spiked the production and consumption of erotic photographs. The onset of the 20th century saw a growing conflict between shifting societal attitudes toward sex and the obscenity laws that aimed to suppress it.

The Comstock Act of 1873 aimed to ban the distribution of "obscene" materials, leading to censorship efforts for decades to follow. Silent films in the early 20th century birthed new mediums for depicting sexuality, resulting in censorship battles surrounding films like The Birth of a Nation (1915), which fueled debates regarding the boundaries of acceptable public portrayals of sex. A few decades later, the creation of sexplicit magazines like Playboy (1953) again challenged the existing norms of the time, contributing to the ever-present discussion about pornography's place in society.





See on Instagram The invention of VHS tapes (1976) and DVDs (1996) gave way to more visually engaging alternatives to the still images in magazines and literature. In 1993, the introduction of the internet massively impacted the accessibility of pornography. The ease of sharing and consuming digital content led to a massive eruption of internet pornography, turning traditional modes of censorship on its head. The gift of the internet also facilitated the creation and distribution of amateur content, further diversifying the menu of adult content available to the starved public. This sparked debates on the impacts of easily accessible online pornography, involving issues of public health and freedom of expression. Early silent films with suggestive themes paved the way for the development of production companies dedicated explicitly to adult films. To this day, the internet has quickly and understandably become the lightly guarded gateway to pornography, with infinite websites catering to all pallets, from vanilla to niche. The accessibility and anonymity provided by the internet have, in turn, impacted user behavior and consumption patterns. With the growing availability of porn comes conversations about its potential influence on broader cultural norms. Many express concerns about the normalization of specific sexual practices and the objectification of those involved. Others argue that exposure to porn contributes to a culture of hyper-sexualization and desensitization, which can impact societal views on sexuality and gender roles. Pornography's broad array of formats and niches further divides opinions and perspectives on the issue. It is not just porn that influences its viewers, however.

See on Instagram While many claim that pornography reinforces patriarchal ideals, others, including pro-sex/sex-positive feminists, argue that porn can be a form of female empowerment. They emphasize agency, consent, and pleasure as being empowering for women, allowing them to take control of the narrative and their bodies. A booming movement championing the creation of ethical and feminist pornography highlights informed consent, proper compensation for its performers, and the portrayal of diverse bodies and sexualities in a non-exploitative manner. This trend mirrors the growing awareness of potential harms associated with traditional pornography and a stronger push for content that aligns with contemporary values focusing on consent, equality, and respect. Recently, the adult film industry has experienced a shift, moving away from traditional studio productions towards self-produced content platforms like OnlyFans. With the emergence of fan sites came the opportunity for creators to bypass traditional studios and connect directly with their audience, providing content creators with autonomy. Through the subscription model, creators can develop and maintain direct relationships between themselves and their audience. This transition has implications for all involved in the adult content ecosystem. Studios face increased competition from independent creators and may need to adapt by offering more diverse content or revenue-sharing models to retain talent. For independent content creators, fan sites provide greater creative control and continuous income while also making creators responsible for their marketing, production, and management. For consumers, subscription-based platforms offer a wider variety of content with more personalized engagement with performers. But one thing is clear: porn is not going anywhere and will continue evolving alongside a society that continues to consume it. Like the Hydra of Greek mythology, if you chop off one head, three more business-savvy ones will pop up and prosper. As for myself, I will continue to document my sexcapades for those who'd like to subscribe to it. There's something about knowing that I am providing people with momentary joy, one orgasm at a time, while paying my grad school tuition that makes me smile. Like others, I see no value in shaming any form of expression. There will inevitably always be haters, but to little surprise, some of my harshest online trolls are also my biggest tippers.