Watch the video of Olivia Rodrigo & Chappell Roan smooching that has lesbian Twitter going FERAL

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Olivia Rodrigo is in the middle of her “Guts World Tour,” and her second show in Boston led to her kissing the opening performer, Chappell Roan.

Roan, a drag-inspired artist born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, kicked off her 40-minute set with “Femininominon,” an upbeat hit that got the party started and set the tone for the rest of the evening. According to a review from the first night in Boston, Rodrigo later gave her a shoutout saying, “Chappell Roan was my Number 1 artist on Spotify Wrapped last year.”

Well, after their interaction at the April 2 performance, some fans are wondering if Ms. Roan is going to be Ms. Rodrigo’s Number 1 in other ways, as well.

Although it’s unclear which part of the show the kiss between the two took place, it seems as though it happened during the end, because the two run toward the backstage area afterward as Rodrigo looks at the camera and mouths, “I love you.” Comments have, of course, been full of opinions alongside the video, with some saying it’s “either bestie kissing or gay bestie kissing,” and others have come for the original account that posted the video because she only called the interaction a hug.