Watch the video of Olivia Rodrigo & Chappell Roan smooching that has lesbian Twitter going FERAL

olivia rodrigo and chappell roan kiss
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Acrisure Arena

Is this the reason Chappell was Olivia's most-played Spotify artist?

@andrewjstillman

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Olivia Rodrigo is in the middle of her “Guts World Tour,” and her second show in Boston led to her kissing the opening performer, Chappell Roan.

Roan, a drag-inspired artist born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, kicked off her 40-minute set with “Femininominon,” an upbeat hit that got the party started and set the tone for the rest of the evening. According to a review from the first night in Boston, Rodrigo later gave her a shoutout saying, “Chappell Roan was my Number 1 artist on Spotify Wrapped last year.”

Well, after their interaction at the April 2 performance, some fans are wondering if Ms. Roan is going to be Ms. Rodrigo’s Number 1 in other ways, as well.

Although it’s unclear which part of the show the kiss between the two took place, it seems as though it happened during the end, because the two run toward the backstage area afterward as Rodrigo looks at the camera and mouths, “I love you.”

Comments have, of course, been full of opinions alongside the video, with some saying it’s “either bestie kissing or gay bestie kissing,” and others have come for the original account that posted the video because she only called the interaction a hug.

“I’m aware they kissed, I just called it a.hug so people could find the video easier, free me,” said poster @aestronomies.

At the moment, it’s also notable that Roan is out and proud of her queer identity, and Rodrigo has never publicly addressed her sexuality, which has been under speculation since she released Guts and had a song called “Lacy,” which fans presumed was a way of her coming out.

Whether this was just as besties or something a little deeper, we love to see the love between these two women, because women supporting women will always be something we agree with.

Scroll through for some of our favorite reactions to the kiss between the icons.

chappell roangay bestie kissingguts world tourhigh school musicalqueer identityolivia rodrigo
author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

