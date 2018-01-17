7 Lesbian YouTubers You Should Subscribe To

Rose and Rosie each have their own channels, but both of them are basically 100% featured in every video, so it’s sort of like we got two British lesbian couple channels for the price of one! Once you’re deep in your spiral on their channels, I suggest looking for Rose’s proposal video.
Ari Fitz
Ari’s channel is a nice departure from other LGBT channels on YouTube. On it, she offers artsy videos of style and travel, instead of the run of the mill, talk into the camera, vlog style videos.
Hartbeat
The watermelon video started it all for Hart, but her channel has evolved to be a humor channels, offering vlogs, skits and lots of featured videos.
Hannah Hart
What started off as a video of a girl drunkenly making a grilled cheese has transformed into a channel most known for My Drunk Kitchen, a hit YouTube show (since people love watching cute lesbians get drunk and make food). The channel is full of videos where Hannah connects with her mostly queer audience. Everyone loves it—go see for yourself!
ElloSteph
This LA native posts 100% lesbian/bisexual/queer content, which sometimes crops up on BuzzFeed video!
Living Rosa
For the ladies out there who are in the market for watching lesbian moms on YouTube, luckily, Tara and Mandi have created Living Rosa, where they post tons of videos about their kids and being moms. Plus lots of vlogs!
Ally Hills
Ally is bright, bubbly, and creates hilarious videos that range from the trending vlog of the moment (girlfriend tag, best friend tag, etc.) to covers and originally-composed songs (like the one entitled "Coming Out.")
