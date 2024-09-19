Here’s the zodiac sign you’ll have the most passionate fling with
| 09/19/24
rachiepants
There are times in your life when what you want more than anything is to find that special someone who completes you in every way: emotionally, intellectually, spiritually, and, yes, sexually. Then there are other times when, honestly, all you’re looking for is the latter.
If that’s the case, knowing who to put your energy into will increase your odds of finding that partner who’s there for a good time and not for a long time, can be challenging. So perhaps a little guidance from the stars can help you to focus on connecting… and then, well, connecting with the right people.
Here’s the sign you’re most compatible with for a passionate and short-term fling, according to your zodiac sign.
Looking to spark a fiery passion? Then fire sign Aries and Aquarius are a perfect match. Aries is adventurous and energetic both in and out of bed. They love to dominate and conquer in the sheets. Aquarius has the most open mind of the zodiac and is up for going along for the ride in bed. That being said, their unconventional and unpredictable nature means they’re often vers kings and queens who might just flip the script when the lights turn off. While Aries and Aquarius may struggle to get on the same page long term, for a night or two of romance they make for a wild and exciting combo.
Even when going for a one-night fling, warmhearted and loving Taurus can’t help but dial up the romance, making them a perfect sexual match with the dreamweaver of signs, Pisces. While both signs on some level know this is not a long-term connection, they can both fully feel the fantasy for one night, making any connection between this earth and water sign a memory they will cherish for years to come.
Anytime a Gemini and Sagittarius find one another in the bedroom, it’s practically a guaranteed good time — while it lasts, which typically isn’t for very long. Both signs live for fun and are seeking new, exciting experiences and sensations, and they’re good at letting go when the time is right. Expect lots of giggling, pillow talk, and experimentation during any Gemini and Sagittarius liaison. This connection is the epitome of being here for a good time, not a long time.
Protective and cautious Cancer can sometimes struggle with allowing themselves to be vulnerable enough to fully let go in the bedroom; that is until they feel safe and comfortable with their partners. This can make short-term connections tricky for the shy crab. It’s also why Capricorns make for great partners both in the short and long term. Capricorns exude an aura of reliability, honesty, and perseverance, so Cancer can crawl out of their shell and into the arms of a grounded but passionate earth sign who, in turn, gets to play their favorite gently dominant role in bed.
If there was ever a coupling that needed a mirror on the ceiling, it’s Leo and Libra, who are both delighted to find a mutual appreciation society in bed. Leo is proud and warm (and let’s be honest, a little full of themself) and Libra is a great appreciator of all things beautiful. Leo’s ego is their number one erogenous zone and Libra is more than happy to stroke it. While Libra can eventually tire of inequality of attention in the relationship, for a short time this connection is all passion and playfulness.
Think Virgo and Scorpio make for strange bedfellows? Think again. It’s a case of opposites not only attracting but bringing out a new fiery side in one another. Both Virgo and Scorpio can be a bit guarded when opening up to new people; for Virgo, it comes from being too self-critical, while for Scorpio it’s about trust issues that run deep from feeling everything so powerfully. But when these two come together, all those walls — and their pants — come down. Scorpio knows how to get Virgo out of their head and feel especially desirable, and Virgo’s reserved nature activates Scorpio’s desire to chase, seduce, and conquer. While this pairing could also easily turn into a deeper connection, even in the short term the passion is effortlessly ignited between these two.
Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.
