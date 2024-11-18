Scroll To Top
Lesbian

Would you friend-zone someone over their zodiac sign? Lesbians weigh in

Would you friend-zone someone over their zodiac sign? Lesbians weigh in

woman standing in front of zodiac signs
E.Va/Shutterstock

The Sapphics are DIVIDED on how much of a turn-off someone's zodiac sign can be.

rachelkiley

Astrology has become a common hobby in recent years, particularly among queer millennials. But at what point does it cross the line into something detrimental?

The question recently came up in the ActualLesbiansOver25 subreddit when one user said she was "friend-zoned" purely because of her astrological sign.

"It’s such a desert out there, and this woman is really friend-zoning me based on my zodiac big 3 and nothing else and refuses to even tell me her sun sign," wrote u/Questioning8. "She said we’d have a blast as friends but she didn’t see romance based on my big 3. That doesn’t even compute to me. how can we be terrible as lovers but great as friends?"

The original poster wasn't the only one thrown by the idea of someone putting so much stock in astrological compatibility right off the bat. Other redditors quickly reassured her that looking to the stars is not a great way to determine whether or not you should date somebody.

Still, it was acknowledged that queer millennial women do tend to be drawn towards astrology — maybe sometimes a little too much.

How did we get here?

"Astrology comes into vogue at times of great change societally because we're breaking open a paradigm of what we thought worked for us," astrologer Chani Nicholas said in an interview shared withThe Advocate in 2020. "It's a very queer phenomenon. I think queers have really always taken to it. We need alternative ways of seeing ourselves or being witnessed."

There's definitely something to the idea of looking for guidance in a world where everything is so uncertain, especially for members of society who don't follow the obvious paths. But queers, of all people, should know that you risk the chance of missing out on something great if you hold on too tightly to expectations — even astrological.

As for what to do in a scenario where you seem to be hitting it off with someone, but they believe your chart could derail things? The reigning opinion seems to be that it actually is a compatibility issue after all, albeit not just in the way Astrology Queers may think.

From Your Site Articles
LesbianDatingAstrologyZodiac
zodiac signsastrologylesbian datinglesbian relationshipzodiac compatiblityzodiac sign
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio