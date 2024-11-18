Would you friend-zone someone over their zodiac sign? Lesbians weigh in

Astrology has become a common hobby in recent years, particularly among queer millennials. But at what point does it cross the line into something detrimental?

The question recently came up in the ActualLesbiansOver25 subreddit when one user said she was "friend-zoned" purely because of her astrological sign.

"It’s such a desert out there, and this woman is really friend-zoning me based on my zodiac big 3 and nothing else and refuses to even tell me her sun sign," wrote u/Questioning8. "She said we’d have a blast as friends but she didn’t see romance based on my big 3. That doesn’t even compute to me. how can we be terrible as lovers but great as friends?"

The original poster wasn't the only one thrown by the idea of someone putting so much stock in astrological compatibility right off the bat. Other redditors quickly reassured her that looking to the stars is not a great way to determine whether or not you should date somebody.

from ActualLesbiansOver25 Still, it was acknowledged that queer millennial women do tend to be drawn towards astrology — maybe sometimes a little too much.