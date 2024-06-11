AMC's Anne Rice Immortal universe expands with new 'Talamasca' series

A third Anne Rice series is coming to AMC. Here's everything we know.

AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice’s gothic world is expanding as a new series was greenlit, with the working title Anne Rice‘s The Talamasca. The third installment of the Anne Rice Immortal Universe is slated to premiere in 2025.

The Talamasca series will feature the men and women responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, werewolves, and other creatures scattered around the globe. Fans of the two existing AMC series may recognize this new faction of hunter-like keepers of the supernatural as members of The Talamasca who were introduced in Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampireand Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.

Oscar-nominated John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire) will serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers of the new Talamasca series. Hancock will also direct.

“This all started for me with a call from Mark Johnson, who asked if I’d ever heard of The Talamasca. I was intrigued by the idea of an organization that, to me, had more than a passing resemblance to the CIA or MI6, which are necessary but not always necessarily transparent. An organization with its own secrets. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be involved and look forward to presenting a third series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe,” Hancock says.

“When John told me about a clandestine organization in the Immortal Universe with its own hidden agendas, I was immediately hooked. I’ve admired his writing and directing for so long, and to be working with him is a true honor and thrill,” Lafferty says.

“With the second season of Interview with the Vampire currently receiving the best reviews of any show on television and with the production of Mayfair Witches about to wrap in Ireland, promising an even more compelling and unnerving second season, the question is what do we now add to the Immortal Universe of Anne Rice? The answer is a completely different show from the first two, but a show that nevertheless belongs under the Anne Rice umbrella. The Talamasca marries the procedural spy thriller with the supernatural and expands the thrills and the pleasures of our franchise’s ambitions,” Johnson says

This new Anne Rice series announcement comes on the coattails of the success of Interview with the Vampire, which is currently in the middle of its enticing second season. Meanwhile, season two of Mayfair Witches is presently in production in Dublin.

“This is a story we’ve been developing and wanting to tell from the earliest moments of this franchise, focused on a fascinating and compelling secret society that has already appeared in both of our existing Anne Rice series, the Talamasca,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “As with all of these shows, we are thrilled to have such a high level of talent involved, represented here by John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty, and of course, working closely with producer Mark Johnson as the creative head of our Anne Rice Immortal Universe.”

Season one of Talamasca will comprise six episodes, premiering on AMC and AMC+ in late 2025. The series is scheduled to start production this fall and will be shot in Manchester, England. While we await more details of the new Anne Rice series, PRIDE is ready to sink our teeth into AMC’s Talamasca.