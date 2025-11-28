8 gay films coming in 2026, we can't wait to see

As the year draws to a close, it’s a time for reflection — and for looking ahead. One thing we can definitely get excited about coming in 2026 is the incredible lineup of gay films headed our way. From steamy romances to zombie apocalypses, and true stories inspired by personal triumphs and tragedies, our stories are taking over the silver screen — and we absolutely love to see it. Here are the movies (so far) that we’re most excited to watch.

Pillion Alexander Skarsgård and Harrry Melling in 'Pillion' A24 Right at the very (power) top of our most anticipated list is the BDSM love story Pillion. The film stars Harry Melling as Colin, a reserved and submissive gay man who catches the attention of Ray, a gorgeous and dominant biker played by Alexander Skarsgård. Together, they embark on an erotic and romantic partnership full of power dynamics and passion. Where to watch: In theaters in February.

Masters of the Universe See on Instagram Listen, you may argue this isn’t gay. But trust us—anything He-Man related is gay. Add to that Nicholaas Galitzine in his full twunk transformation as Prince Adam, and there’s no argument to be had. Ok? Ok. The film follows a young Prince Adam who has crash-landed on Earth, only to be called back to Eternia decades later to defeat the forces of Skeletor. Where to watch: In theaters June 5, 2026.

This is Not a Test This is Not a Test Shudder Zombies, the ’90s, and Luke Macfarlane? Yes, please. This film—based on the book by Courtney Summers—follows a group of classmates who take cover in their high school when their town is overtaken by the undead. For those who haven’t read the source material, there is a queer character at the heart of the story, and the cast has us fully swooning. Olivia Holt and Froy Gutierrez star alongside Macfarlane. Where to watch: In theaters in 2026.

Jimpa Jimpa Sundance This year’s heartwarming tearjerker is Jim. The film follows Hannah (Olivia Colman) who, along with her nonbinary teenager Frances (played by nonbinary actor Aud Mason-Hyde), travels to Amsterdam to spend a year with their gay grandfather, Jimpa (John Lithgow). Intergenerational queerness and family drama? Oh yeah—this one’s going to make us weepy. Where to watch: A release date has yet to be announced.

Heartstopper: Forever Heartstopper: Forever Netflix Get ready — Heartstopper is coming to an end in 2026, and it’s going out with this film, which will presumably wrap things up. The central storyline follows Nick and Charlie as they navigate the challenges of long-distance romance when Nick leaves for university. Where to watch: Coming to Netflix in 2026.

The Light Fantastic Jeremy Irvine; Rupert Everett, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett GIO_LE/Shutterstock; taniavolobueva/Shutterstock; Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock This true story may just make our hearts dance this year. This heartwarming and life-affirming tale is inspired by the story of Jason (Jeremy Irvine), a firefighter with dreams of becoming a ballroom dancer. Rupert Everett will star as his dance instructor, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Layton Williams round out the cast. Where to watch: A release date has yet to be announced.

Burning Rainbow Farm Leo Woodall, Sebastian Stan Samir Hussein/WireImage; Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Another film based on a true story, Burning Rainbow Farm follows a gay couple, Rollie Roh (Leo Woodall) and Tom Crosslin (Sebastian Stan), who are marijuana advocates facing off against the FBI to protect both their farm and their family. As anyone who followed this story knows, this one is going to be a rough but powerful watch. Where to watch: A release date has yet to be announced.