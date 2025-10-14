This video teasing a New Zealand women firefighters calendar broke the internet

Sexy firefighter calendars may traditionally be filled with buff dudes, but the ladies are getting their turn.

Back in May, @nzwomensfirefightercalendar made what appears to be their first Instagram post , teasing that "something HOT is coming." Obviously, the username itself pretty much gives away what exactly that something hot is, but for five long months, the tens of thousands of followers they racked up on the platform eagerly awaited more than just a text tease. And now we've got it — well, a small dose of it, at least.

A short clip set to Taylor Swift's "Opalite" shows a gaggle of female firefighters posing for the upcoming calendar in matching uniforms. Well, partial uniforms. They've got the pants, they've got the boots, they've got sports bras. In other words, they're definitely the ones bringing the heat, just as promised!

"We had an absolute blast shooting for the Wāhine Toa Firefighter Calendar — and trust us, it's looking [fire]," the caption on the clip read. "Strong women, big laughs, and a whole lot of teamwork behind the scenes."