This video teasing a New Zealand women firefighters calendar broke the internet

Sexy firefighter calendars may traditionally be filled with buff dudes, but the ladies are getting their turn.
Back in May, @nzwomensfirefightercalendar made what appears to be their first Instagram post, teasing that "something HOT is coming." Obviously, the username itself pretty much gives away what exactly that something hot is, but for five long months, the tens of thousands of followers they racked up on the platform eagerly awaited more than just a text tease. And now we've got it — well, a small dose of it, at least.
A short clip set to Taylor Swift's "Opalite" shows a gaggle of female firefighters posing for the upcoming calendar in matching uniforms. Well, partial uniforms. They've got the pants, they've got the boots, they've got sports bras. In other words, they're definitely the ones bringing the heat, just as promised!
"We had an absolute blast shooting for the Wāhine Toa Firefighter Calendar — and trust us, it's looking [fire]," the caption on the clip read. "Strong women, big laughs, and a whole lot of teamwork behind the scenes."
The video has already racked up over 400,000 likes on the platform with a whole slew of thirsty comments to go along with them — many of which came from other women.
"I never *got* the concept of a firefighters calendar until this moment tbh," wrote @the_actual_dw.
"Where is the dignity? Where is the self respect? Where is the address?" @pauleneisabela joked.
"WHY WOULD ANYONE CHOOSE TO BE ATTRACTED TO MEN WHEN WOMEN EXIST????" one person demanded, while @emmajaynegrams simply wrote, "im definitely gay."
Of course, the calendar is also for a good cause; it was stated from early on that the intent behind it is to raise funds for breast cancer research. And if we get to stare at some incredible New Zealand firefighters in the process? Sounds like a worthy cause indeed.
For now, we're still eagerly awaiting news on when, exactly, the calendar will be dropping and how we can all order a copy, but a subsequent behind-the-scenes video suggested we'll know more by the end of the month.
And there, ladies are asking the real burning question: Will the calendars ship internationally?? Let's hope!!