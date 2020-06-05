Lady Gaga, Lizzo, & Selena Use Insta to Spotlight Racial Justice Orgs

While most celebs use social media to self-promote their work, Oscar-winning pop star and singer-songwriter Lady Gaga is using also her massive following to highlight organizations that are helping in the fight against racism and injustice.

"Starting tomorrow, I’m giving over my Instagram account to each of the organizations I’ve recently donated to, in an effort to amplify their important voices," the "Rain On Me" singer wrote in a caption of a picture where she showed off a raised fist and peace-sign tattoo on her wrist to her 42 million Instagram followers. "And after I vow to regularly, in perpetuity, across all of my social media platforms, post stories, content, and otherwise lift up the voices of the countless inspiring members and groups within the Black community."

Throughout this entire week, Gaga has also been sharing links to some of these organizations on her Twitter account, urging her fans and followers to contribute and donate what they can.

But Gaga isn't the only artist using social media to raise awareness in the fight against systemic racism and oppression. With their combined 188 million followers, Lizzo and Selena Gomez are also letting Black organizations and leaders spread their messages of equality on Instagram.

"I believe in using my platform to give others the chance to speak," Lizzo said. "Join me tomorrow at 1pm PST/3pm CT to talk with @blackvisionscollective in Minneapolis to learn more about what’s happening in the heart of the protest, and how we can help."

"I have been struggling to know the right things to say to get the word out about this important moment in history," Selena writes. "After thinking about how best to use my social media, I decided that we all need to hear more from Black voices. Over the next few days I will be highlighting influential leaders and giving them a chance to take over my Instagram so that they can speak directly to all of us. We all have an obligation to do better and we can start by listening with an open heart and mind."

Celebs using their massive, influential platforms for good? We love to see it!