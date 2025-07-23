 
Brandon Flynn will poke your eye out in sexy new thirst trap

The handsome actor is leaving very little to the imagination.

​Brandon Flynn has a new pic going viral on social media.

Brandon Flynn has a new pic going viral on social media.

Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishJuly 23 2025 / 2:37 PM
Thank you, Brandon Flynn!

The sexy 13 Reasons Why actor is stripping down in a new selfie that has the internet going feral. To be fair, this isn't the first time Flynn has shown some skin online.

Fans will remember that he had social media spiraling when he starred in a very steamy Calvin Klein ad back in 2023. We're still drooling over those pics!

The model is currently promoting his stint in Spirit of the People at the Williamstown Theatre Festival playing now through early August. Check out the spicy pic and hilarious online reactions below!

 

