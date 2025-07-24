Abbi Jacobson's dishes on her first date with Jodi Balfour and how she 'bagged that babe'

Abbi Jacobson is opening up about her very first date with wife and actress Jodi Balfour.
On Tuesday’s episode of Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, while Jacobson and her Broad City co-creator Ilana Glazer talked about their longstanding friendship and creative partnership, the airtactress talked about her COVID-era date with her now wife.
At the time, Jacobson was staying with lesbian Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman. “It was like, so deep COVID, and she was like, coming over to my house to the patio,” Jacobson said.
She worried about what to wear, but ultimately picked something simple, “I’m just gonna wear a sweater and, like, black.”
Poehler agreed that a first date outfit has the ability to convey so much meaning. “What you wear on a date is really important because it says a lot. I'm excited. I'm not excited. I don't care. I want to have sex. I don't want it. Like, there's a ton of things happening,” she said.
It must have been a great sweater because, as Poehler pointed out, “It worked because you bagged, you bagged that babe. Bagged that babe, that babe was obsessed.”
“And y’all are so beautiful and romantic. Like, you’re such a beautiful couple. Oh my god. So like, also hot. Hot as f*ck,” Glazer chimed in.
Jacobson and Balfour met in October 2020 on the ultra-exclusive dating app Raya. Both actresses swiped right during the pandemic and started dating. “Meeting Abbi felt like the pinnacle of a long-overdue step in my own evolution,” Balfour told Cultured Magazine.
The pair hard launched their relationship a year after they first met with a sweet Instagram post to commemorate their anniversary. “365 days of the best surprise of my life,” Balfour wrote in the caption.
The couple got engaged in August 2022, and three years after their first date, they were married at Public Records in New York.