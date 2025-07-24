Kelly Clarkson's new look is so, so gay — and of course lesbians are spiraling

Kelly Clarkson's got a new hairdo and a spiffy new outfit to match, and lesbians are already going absolutely feral for the pics.
The look was debuted in an Instagram promo video for the upcoming season of The Voice, where Clarkson will be returning as a judge after last working on the show in season 23. There's something about a new format, bringing back old winners to coach — blah, blah, blah. Honestly, any self-respecting queer woman stopped paying attention the moment Clarkson turned around in that chair.
Between that new delectably messy haircut, a button up, and an unfastened bow tie around her neck, she looks like she could be body doubling for Brandi Carlile in a new music video and it is hitting all the right vibes.
Let's go ahead and be clear about one thing. Clarkson has outright stated on more than one occasion that she's straight. And it's not our place to argue with people about their sexualities! But she is not remotely shy about catering to the lesbian gaze and we absolutely love her for it every time.
Because Clarkson knows what she's doing. She embraces it. She embraces us. The American Idol alum is more than happy sing sapphic song after saphic song on her show. And while it's one thing to pull out music from Chappell Roan — arguably the biggest rising star in pop last year — it takes a whole other level of confidence to bust out some freaking t.A.T.u. in the year 2025.
And even if/when Clarkson isn't baiting the lesbians on purpose, she doesn't act anything other than flattered when we're all lining up to smile stupidly at her all the same. That in and of itself basically earns her an army of queers ready to kneel and pledge allegiance to her in exchange for a single wink.
So when she drops a look like the one she's got on in The Voice promo, well, you can imagine how sapphics on the internet have been reacting.
"Respect to her. Whether that's her gig or not she knew she had to restore the balance that was greatly disturbed by tradwife jojo siwa"
"i have been saying for a long time that i feel a kelly clarkson wlw arc is in our future. we’re getting closer…"