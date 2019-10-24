This Artist Empowers Breast Cancer Survivors By Turning Scars Into Art

Artist Claudia Sahuquillo is dedicated to bringing awareness to the cause and celebrating women through art. In her new campaign #SkinIsTheNewCanvas, Sahuquillo painted directly on the mastectomy scars of breast cancer survivors.

"I empower women through art with my work and through my project," she said. "I want their bodies and their stories to become visible. With our breast cancer campaign we made exactly this: We brought to life and made visible the personal stories of real women that went through and survived this disease. They shared a message full of future and positivity, specially underlining the importance of talking and raising awareness about breast cancer, a disease that affects women of every age all over the world."

Scroll down to see the stunning portraits.

Art on skin: Claudia Saquillo (@claudiasahuquillo)

Photography: Maty Chevrière (@matychevriere)

Concept: Paz Gonzalez Anta & Claudia Sahuquillo

Location: La Shanti Vida, Creative Yoga Hub (@lashantivida)

Survivors: Carla Saiz (@carla_langstrump), Alejandra Saiz (@alejandra_saiz), Desirea McNamee (@desireamcnamee), Pilar, Bex