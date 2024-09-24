15 times celebs talked about what they're packing

Whatcha packin’? These guys answered!
Even in 2023, it’s still a huge taboo for men to talk openly about their penises. The stakes are even higher for celebrities, whose words can make headlines around the world.
And yet, a few celebrities have managed to open up about what they’re packing after doing a full-frontal scene, sharing a picture that revealed a bit too much, or simply for having a “big d*ck energy” (B.D.E.) reputation. Some of these men confirmed or added more context to the myth of their packages, whereas others chose to play down certain expectations. There are also celebrities who simply remarked on how challenging it can be for them to bare it all – in the literal sense – in front of the entire world.
Colin Farrell
Actor Colin Farrell has a reputation for having a bit of the "luck of the Irish" when it comes to his downstairs, which may actually be the reason fans didn't get to see it in Alexander. "I know the reason that it was cut out was that it just wasn’t right. If anything, it’s a beautiful, gentle moment and a fucking large cock with huge balls, is just fucking jarring," he reportedly said.
Enrique Iglesias
Enrique Iglesias may be a hottie a talented singer but according the him his gifts don't extend below the belt. What does Spanish good looks have to do with the size of your penis? They're completely different things. Maybe I have the Spanish looks but I have the smallest penis in the world. I'm serious," he told the crowd during a gig in Australia in 2011.
Ricky Whittle
American Gods star Ricky Whittle was not shy about bragging about his godlike package after shooting a nude scene for the show. “They call him shadow for a reason,” he tweeted.
Idris Elba
When paparazzi photos from the set of A Hundred Streets circulated that made it appear that star Idris Elba was packing SERIOUS heat he admitted it was caused by a microphone wire. “What am I gonna say? I’m not gonna go out there and pretend that I have a 12-foot dick It’s just not how I was raised, you know what I mean?” he told Maxim at the time. “For a minute, the rumor was great. I saw my Twitter account rise. I was like, What is this popularity? Oh, oh, I see, it’s ’cause they think I have a massive penis. But we all had fun with it. I certainly did.”
Steven Yeun
During Comic-Con in 2016, the Walking Dead star revealed a penis-related story that would, ahem, bug just about anyone. "I was kind of glad that it happened to me because I knew in my head that I was the only one that would be willing to share it with everybody," Yeun began. "I walked into the trailer that first morning (and said), 'Guys, I got a tick on my dick.'"
Pete Davidson
During an interview with The Breakfast Club in 2023, Pete Davidson finally addressed the long-standing Hollywood reputation he’s developed for allegedly having a large penis. “It’s big enough to enjoy,” the Saturday Night Live comedian noted, “and not big enough for it to hurt. [That] is what I was told.”
Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd teased the size of his package during an Actors on Actors interview with his Marvel Cinematic Universe costar Chris Evans. In the video, Evans asked when the next Ant-Man movie was supposed to film, but Rudd couldn’t reveal much. Evans followed that up with a joke, “I might as well ask you what your paychecks are. I don’t know. Paul, what’s your penis size?”
“It’s even bigger than my paycheck,” Rudd responded. “Put in your own Ant-Man joke there.”
André Lamoglia
While promoting his appearance on Netflix’s Élite, André Lamoglia commented on his onscreen sex scenes. At the time, certain rumors surfaced on social media that he had potentially stuffed his underwear to make his package look larger. Alas, Lamoglia shot down those rumors in an interview with Esquire Spain. “Everything is mine,” the actor revealed. “All mine.”
Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf shared a very candid remark about his penis during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2018. The actor explained, “For a person who's not extremely well-endowed, who’s kind of insecure about my own junk, there’s something about sitting naked with a Sami native in a hut getting warm right away before you say ‘hello.’”
Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo is known for embracing his sexual appeal and not being shy about showing some skin in public. However, the singer shared a picture in 2019 that revealed a little too much of his package, which was subsequently taken down by Instagram. In response, Derulo re-shared the picture on Instagram and wrote: “F*ck u mean? I have underwear on… I can’t help my size.”
Daniel Radcliffe
The entire world watched Daniel Radcliffe grow up in the eight Harry Potter movies. So when he followed that up with Equus – a play that featured full-frontal nudity from his character – it was quite a scandalous situation that made a lot of headlines. In an interview with The New York Times, Radcliffe noted that his character, David, “wasn’t very well endowed, because he was fighting Goliath.”
The actor then talked about looking so exposed on the stage: “You tighten up like a hamster. The first time it happened, I turned around and went, ‘You know, there’s a thousand people here, and I don’t think even one of them would expect you to look your best in this situation.’”
Jon Hamm
Another celebrity who has long held a reputation for allegedly having a large penis is Jon Hamm. In an interview with GQ Australia, the Mad Man star finally addresses the ongoing discourse about his package. “It was a topic of fascination for other people, certainly not me,” Hamm commented. “By the way, as rumors go, not the worst.”
Prince Harry
In his 2023 memoir, Spare, none other than Prince Harry talked candidly about his penis. Specifically, the Duke of Sussex revealed in the book that his penis is circumcised. “There were countless stories in books, and papers (even The New York Times) about Willy and me not being circumcised,” Harry wrote in the memoir, adding that he has indeed been “snipped” over time.
Dax Shepard
Dax Shepard is another celebrity who has carried a BDE reputation for many years now. When asked by Out if he had one of the largest endowments in Hollywood, the actor replied: “I can’t say for certain. But there’s no reason someone with Karl Malden’s nose and a weak chin should be as confident as I am.” Sounds like a pretty evident confirmation to us!
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck famously showed his penis during a scene in Gone Girl. While promoting the film, Affleck joked with MTV News about the speculation surrounding that particular scene: “The penis is in there! It’s IMAX penis! You’ve gotta pay 15 bucks to see it in 3D… it’s better in 3D.”
“You should know it was very cold,” the actor added.