30 sexy pics of Michael Cimino that prove he's a total hunk now

Michael Cimino is definitely all grown up!
Getty Images
Though he had previously appeared on shows such as Training Day and Walk the Plank, as well as films like Shangri-La Suite and Annabelle Comes Home, Michael Cimino’s breakout role came when he played the titular character on Hulu’s Love, Victor.
Following the massive success of the coming-of-age queer movie Love, Simon, Hulu greenlit a spinoff series based on a new character who was exploring his sexual orientation and coming out of the closet. Over the course of three seasons, we watched Victor Salazar go through a lot of experiences that feel familiar to gay men.
In 2022, Love, Victor ended its run with a third and final season that streamed on both Hulu and Disney+. Since then, Cimino has starred in Senior Year and Centurion: The Dancing Stallion on the big screen. He also landed recurring roles on very popular TV shows like How I Met Your Father and Never Have I Ever.
A lot of fans might still remember Cimino as the high-schooler he played on television. Alas, the 23-year-old actor is definitely all grown up already.
Thirsty as he makes us, let us not forget that he told NBC News back in 2020 that he wasn't gay... but also that he wasn't totally straight either. "I don't feel that anyone is 100 percent straight or 100 percent wherever you lie on the scale," he said at the time. "I feel like sexuality is not necessarily fluid. It's more like a spectrum. And so finding out where you lie on that is important."
Wherever he is on the spectrum, we're happy to look at him either way.
Scroll through to see sexy pictures of Michael Cimino – and make sure to follow him on Instagram at @itsmichaelcimino.