20 Stunning Wedding Portraits of Women in Love

Tara Beth Robertson is a Philadelphia & New York based photographer who specializes in taking beautiful wedding portraits of LGBT couples, particularly of queer women in love. In just the six years since she started her business (Tara Beth Photography) she's amassed a following of over 13,000+ people on Instagram and has captured heartfelt images of same-sex couples from all over the country.

PRIDE got the chance to speak to the popular artist about why she does what she does, women's representation in queer media, and what her favorite thing about photographing same-sex couples is!

