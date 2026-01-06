Skip to content
Meet Jaxx Cody — the sexy gay newcomer in the adult entertainment industry

The handsome model is going viral for steamy videos that fans can't get enough of.

Jaxx Codyplay icon

Jaxx Cody

Mark Henderson
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishJanuary 06 2026 / 9:00 AM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

2025 was the year of Jaxx Cody!

The handsome adult entertainer is making quite the splash for his sexy viral videos and he's only getting started.

While creating content at the Carnal Media house last autumn, the star opened up on his breakout year and how he's having a blast filming erotic videos in his spare time.

"Diva, I'm such a goofball! I've been told so many times that I make the stupidest faces and it's funny as hell. There's so much laughing in these videos, it's crazy," Cody tells PRIDE.

Although working as a gay adult performer is a full-time job for many models, Cody is actually juggling multiple careers at one time.

After graduating college last year, the star is splitting his time filming erotic content and working a full-time corporate gig. While that's a fine line many entertainers are afraid to cross, Cody is feeling confident in his decision to pursue both careers.

"In my mind past jobs, it was more of a concern. This time, it's not that much of a concern. I do a really good job at separating both. If they did find out and wanted to have that conversion, then I'm obviously happy to have it."

Cody is certainly putting in the work in both of his demanding jobs and he's looking forward to whatever may come his way in the new year.

"I'm very happy that I'm at a position where I could just focus on this if I wanted to. I'm very grateful for all of my fans and for everybody that follows me on social media. I'm grateful for all opportunities!"

Fans can follow Jax Cody on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

