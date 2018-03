2. You watch porn with all genders...and want to act on it

There was a study that (in my opinion, incorrectly) basically assessed that all women are basically bisexual because they experience arousal from watching lesbian porn, even if they identify as straight. Look, we’re animals. If you’re a sexual person presented with sexual stimuli, it’s probably going to turn you on. Think about all the porn you’ve watched that gave you a boner, but that you’d never want to actually try in real life. However, if watching erotic videos of straight sex and queer sex all turn you on, and you want to act on it rather than just watch it, you might be bisexual.