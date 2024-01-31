8 images from 'Gay Icons Guide to Life' that prove we're the wisest AND the shadiest of them all

Artwork Courtesy Weldon Owen International
As queer folks our icons mean a lot to us, they are the shining beacons of light in a world that at times feels very dark and foggy. They give us hope, bring us joy, and model fabulosity, camp, transgression, and yes wisdom. Whether they are out and proud or just allies, we are happy to claim them as family.
This is all being celebrated in the upcoming book The Gay Icon's Guide to Life written by Michael Joosten, in it the author highlights inspiring and entertaining quotes, alongside adorable illustrations from the icons we love most. From Beyonce to Betty White, and RuPaul to David Bowie these icons are forever near and dear to our hearts and these quotes are a beautiful reminder of why we have claimed them for our own.
Keep scrolling for a sneak peek at the book (available wherever books are sold on April 2) below and get inspired or giggle along all over again.
Dolly Parton
Artwork Courtesy Weldon Owen International
Judy Garland
Artwork Courtesy Weldon Owen International
Leslie Jordan
Artwork Courtesy Weldon Owen International
Elizabeth Taylor
Artwork Courtesy Weldon Owen International
RuPaul
Artwork Courtesy Weldon Owen International
George Takei
Artwork Courtesy Weldon Owen International
Cyndi Lauper
Artwork Courtesy Weldon Owen International
Billy Porter
Artwork Courtesy Weldon Owen International