7 'banned books' to read & celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month

From intimate memoirs to gripping novels, these must-reads offer a roadmap through LGBTQ+ history and self-acceptance.

The library is OPEN!

LGBTQ+ History Month is a moment to reflect on the past voices that have shaped our present and inspired our future. Sadly, the rise of book bans in libraries and schools across the country, and the lack of curriculum around LGBTQ+ history itself, have limited the potential for current and future generations to learn more about the known and unknown queer icons of history.

In honor of LGBTQ+ History Month, here’s a suggested list of banned books to enjoy.

'Gender Queer' by Maia Kobabe (2019)

Imagine coming of age all over again — but this time, fully honest and open about your journey with gender identity. Maia Kobabe’s Gender Queer is an illustrated memoir that’s as intimate as a whisper yet loud enough to break down the walls of gender norms. Kobabe invites readers to reflect on what it means to find and express yourself beyond the binary with all the humor, heart, and humanity that a 21st-century journey of self-discovery can offer.

'This Book is Gay' by Juno Dawson (2014)

It’s a guide we all needed but never knew where to find. Juno Dawson’s This Book is Gay delivers a candid, no-nonsense look at the spectrum of sexuality and identity. Part manual, part manifesto, it’s a modern roadmap through LGBTQ+ history, sexuality, and self-acceptance.

'All Boys Aren't Blue' by George M. Johnson (2020)

In a series of personal essays, George M. Johnson unpacks Black queer adolescence with courage and grace. The history of being both Black and queer in America is written across the pages of this memoir, offering a timeline of resilience and self-affirmation. It’s an emotional deep-dive into identity, perspectives of masculinity, and love, and a narrative that stands as both a personal testimony and a universal rallying cry.

'The Color Purple' by Alice Walker (1982)

Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel doesn’t just tell a story; it defines one. Set in the early 20th-century American South, The Color Purple traverses race, gender, sexuality, and love through the eyes of Celie, a Black woman who finds her voice against all odds. It’s a tale of LGBTQ+ history often untold and a raw, tender exploration of same-sex love long before it was discussed openly.

'The Bluest Eye' by Toni Morrison (1970)

A poignant exploration of race, beauty, and self-worth, Morrison's debut novel tells the story of Pecola Breedlove, a young Black girl yearning for blue eyes and the love they symbolize. While not an LGBTQ+ story, The Bluest Eye captures the haunting intersection of identity, marginalization, and the longing for acceptance. It's a narrative echoing the universal struggles faced by many in the queer community throughout history.

'Nineteen Minutes' by Jodi Picoult (2007)

Although not strictly centered on LGBTQ+ themes, Picoult’s gripping novel paints a complex picture of high school life, bullying, and identity. Nineteen Minutes reveals how moments of intolerance can have a ripple effect on lives and communities and a timeline that reflects the struggles many LGBTQ+ youths face as they navigate a world where identity can be both a weapon and a shield.

'Being Jazz' by Jazz Jennings (2016)

A memoir from one of the most visible transgender advocates of our time, Being Jazz captures Jennings’ journey of growing up trans and proud. It’s a snapshot in time and a reflection of where we’ve been and where we’re going in the fight for trans visibility and rights. As Jazz’s story unfolds, it echoes the larger timeline of trans activism, inspiring readers to live authentically at every age.

Each book tells a story bigger than its pages: unique timelines that weave together the LGBTQ+ experiences across history, identity, and love. Whether navigating self-discovery, breaking down barriers, or embracing your truth, these reads remind us that every chapter in our lives enhances a voice in our living narrative.

Because history isn’t just about where we’ve been; it’s about where we’re going next.

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of Pride.com.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus, and Pride.com. A Haitian-American trans woman, she tirelessly champions voices from the LGBTQ+ community, creating a vibrant community engagement approach that infuses each story with a dynamic and innovative perspective.

