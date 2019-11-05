Emma Watson Isn't Single—She's Happily 'Self-Partnered'

Harry Potter star Emma Watson isn't single—she's self-partnered and happy about it!

In a new interview with British Vogue, the 29-year-old said that she's not feeling the pressures of settling down or starting a family ahead of her 30th birthday.

"If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you're not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you're still figuring things out...there's just this incredible amount of anxiety," said Watson.

It sounds like she's saying she's a strong, independent woman who don't need no man!

"I never believed the whole 'I’m happy single' spiel," she added. "I was like, 'This is totally spiel.' It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered."

Good for you Hermio- I mean, Emma! We haven't related to anyone's thoughts on marriage this hard since Whoopi Goldberg said ever so plainly, "I don't want somebody in my house."