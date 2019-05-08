Fans Are Freaking Out Over Tessa Thompson's Replies to Thirsty Tweets

Ever since her MCU debut as Valkyrie in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, queer superhero fans have been going crazy for everything having to do with bisexual actress Tessa Thompson. (Us included!) And in this day and age, how do express your undying love for your fave? On Twitter, of course!

The PAPER Magazine and MadameNoire Twitter accounts openly expressed their love/thirst for the Avengers: Endgame star following her appearance at Monday's Met Gala, and in a move that actually made us quite jealous, Tessa replied to them.

Of course, the stans took immediate notice. If you scroll through the replies of Tessa's tweets, you'll see a lot—and we really mean a lot—of queer fans losing their shit (and rightfully so).

As weird as it is to think about, maybe thirst tweeting pays off. You never know when your fave will notice you and reply!