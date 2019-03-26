Captain Marvel & Valkyrie's Avengers: Endgame Posters Are All That Matters

Valkyrie is going to appear with Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!

We're officially only a month away from the premiere of the hugely-anticipated Avengers: Endgame film, and in an effort to get fans even more excited than we already are (we didn't even think that was possible!) Marvel Studios just released solo posters of all of our fave MCU heroes. And the best part about all this news? Valkyrie (played by bi icon Tessa Thompson) got her own poster, confirming she'll make an appearance in the upcoming movie!!

While we're not sure how much time they'll actually get to spend together, queer fans have been shipping the bisexual Valkyrie and Captain Marvel (played by badass Oscar winner Brie Larson) for a while now, and seeing them both in Endgame just means the stans are one step closer to seeing their dreams (maybe) come to reality!!

We're PRAYING to the Gay Gods™ that's the case, and that Captain Marvel and Valkyrie have some kind of on-screen interaction together!

See the rest of posters of the Avengers: Endgame cast here:

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. Watch the trailer for it in the video below!