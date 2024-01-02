Scroll To Top
Watch your boyfriends Paul Mescal & Andrew Scott read hilarious thirst tweets

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott in a TikTok video
@searchlightpics/TikTok

The hunky stars' chemistry is scorching hot!

Is it hot in here because we’re getting thirsty?!

All of Us Strangers may be a moving, heartfelt film about grief and love, but that doesn’t mean the film’s two super hot stars can’t be silly, too.

To promote their film, which hit theaters on December 22, the production company Searchlight Pictures posted a video of Paul Mescal and out gay actor Andrew Scott—who play lovers in the film— reading thirst tweets fans had written about them, and the results are hilarious!

@searchlightpics The thirst is real. ALL OF US STRANGERS, starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, now playing in select theaters. Get tickets now! #AllofUsStrangers ♬ original sound - Searchlight Pictures

The gay romance, directed by Andrew Haigh, follows Adam (Scott) and his neighbor (Mescal), whom he falls hard for. Over the course of the film, their relationship progresses, and Adam is drawn back to his childhood home, where he mysteriously finds his long-dead parents (played by Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) living as they did 30 years before.

“Saw All of Us Strangers last night, and it was a wonderful experience (I want Andrew Scott to suffocate me with his arms),” Mescal read aloud. “Really beautiful work by the entire cast and crew (I want Paul Mescal to suffocate me with his thighs).”

Same, girl. Same.

Mescal held it together while reading the tweet, but the two men burst out laughing by the end. Then Scott chimed in, saying, “We come as two. I’m glad you enjoyed our work.”

Scott read the next tweet: “Paul Mescal should kiss me next.”

“It really depends on who this person is,” Mescal responded.

“It was me saying that,” Scott joked.

“It was you?” Mescal asked. “Great. Done.” Can they get any cuter? The two actors have such great chemistry that even while reading silly X (formerly Twitter) posts, you can feel it.

“God, I want Andrew Scott,” Mescal reads before saying, “There is a queue of many people who want Andrew Scott.” He’s right!

Mescal then reads the final thirst tweet, “Just realized we’re all going to end up on Paul Mescal reading thirst tweets one day,” before Scott quips, “Dream has come true.”

This is making us hope the movie does well enough at the box office that these two hunky actors get to play lovers again in the future because we can’t get enough of them together!

CelebritiesEntertainmentLGBTQ+Movies
paul mescalandrew scottandrew haighall of us strangersmoviesentertainmentlgbtq+lgbtq+ charactersgay charactertiktokvideo
Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

