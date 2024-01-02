Watch your boyfriends Paul Mescal & Andrew Scott read hilarious thirst tweets

Is it hot in here because we’re getting thirsty?!

All of Us Strangers may be a moving, heartfelt film about grief and love, but that doesn’t mean the film’s two super hot stars can’t be silly, too.

To promote their film, which hit theaters on December 22, the production company Searchlight Pictures posted a video of Paul Mescal and out gay actor Andrew Scott—who play lovers in the film— reading thirst tweets fans had written about them, and the results are hilarious!