Valkyrie FINALLY Showed Up in an Avengers: Endgame Teaser

With literally only four days left until the highly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame movie hits theaters, Marvel Studios has been rolling out a series of quick TV spots to gets fans everywhere even more excited (and anxious!) than they already are. And in one of their ads, we FINALLY get to see a brief-but-glorious glimpse of the return of our fave queer superhero Valkyrie, played by bi actress Tessa Thompson!

Although the clip is literally only a few seconds long, considering the fact that all that we've seen of Valkyrie's Endgame appearance up to this point is her solo movie poster, queer MCU fans are happy to take what they can get...

Catch Valkyrie's epic return when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters this Friday, April 26!