How The L Word Helped Kate Moennig Understand Her Sexuality

Kate Moenning was the latest guest on RuPaul's podcast What's The Tee with Michelle Visage, and The L Word star candidly spoke about the Generation Q reboot, her marriage, and how the beloved TV show helped her understand her sexuality.

According to The Advocate, RuPaul brings up the topic with Moenning about halfway through the interview. "Did you always know you were a lesbian?"

She thoughtfully replies with a story from her upbringing. "I grew up Catholic and I went to Catholic school for 13 years so I wasn’t really in an environment to explore that, especially at that time in the '80s and the '90s. Now I believe if I was in high school now I would see it more. Back then you didn’t. That shit did not exist."

Moenning says that working on the show helped to "reshape" her.

"Oddly enough," she says, "when I got The L Word, that’s where my wheels started turning."

"I’ve dated plenty of guys before that. What crossed my mind was, if they were really cute I [would] appreciate their beauty. But why is it that I just don’t care? I didn’t know what that was. I didn’t have the vocabulary for it yet."

For Moenning, The L Word “was the first time I was in an environment when it was so welcomed and discussed. Everyone was open and proud and confident. I’d never seen that before. Never in my life. It’s why all those women are my family and will be till the day I die."

Moenning went on to reveal that she's been married to her wife Anna for 18 months.

"I never really cared about getting married, to be honest. It never was important. It just happened organically," she says. "If I was to get married, it would to this one because it just makes sense. And it feels safe and it feels like I’m at home."