The L Word: Generation Q Trailer Is Here & We're Emotional

"Shit’s about to get reeeaaallll queer y’all!"

After years of impatiently twiddling our thumbs, the reboot of beloved LGBTQ series The L Word is nigh—and Generation Q is already giving us so much life.

"That hiatus felt really long," jokes Alice (Leisha Hailey) in the trailer. "It felt like a decade, right?"

YES IT DID!

Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey will reprise their original roles and some of our favorite actors have been added to the cast, including Sense8 star Jamie Clayton, Leo Shang, Arienne Mandi, Jacqueline Toboni, and Rosanny Zayas.

The series premieres December 8 at 10pm on SHOWTIME. Watch the trailer below!