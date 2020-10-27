Lady Gaga Strutting to the Ballot Box in Boots & a Mask Is a Mood!

Leave it to Lady Gaga to make voting look fierce AF!

The Oscar- and Grammy-winning popstar joined the record-breaking 66 million+ (and counting!) people who have already cast their votes early for November's upcoming presidential election, and in true Gaga fashion, she did it all while wearing sky-high, pink metallic boots and a Chromatica face mask — because, you know, we are still very much in the middle of a global pandemic, after all!

"Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness," the "Rain On Me" singer captioned a video that she posted on Twitter and Instagram Reels documenting the epic moment where she dropped off her ballot at an official ballot dropbox. (With "Babylon" was playing in the background too!)

"Ballot’s here! And it’s #VoteEarlyDay!" said in a separate Insta post over the past weekend where she was helping promote awareness for early voting. "Today’s the perfect day to join the 46 million people who have already cast their ballots in the 2020 election. Check out VoteEarlyDay.org to make your plan to vote early now!"

With all that's at stake in this crucial election cycle, follow Gaga's example and VOTE.