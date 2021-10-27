JoJo Siwa Says She Gets Pumped up to ‘Born This Way’ by Lady Gaga

In honor of her history-making appearing on ABC's competition series Dancing With The Stars, JoJo Siwa teamed up with Spotify to curate a playlist that gets her absolutely pumped.

“All of these songs make me smile and just DANCE and that’s what Dancing With The Stars is all about," Siwa said in a statement. "I wanted to make a playlist that I could get pumped up and in the zone to! And this is that!”

The playlist includes songs from Siwa herself alongside hits from Prince, Britney Spears, Elton John, Queen, and Scissor Sisters. It even opens with Lady Gaga's iconic LGBTQ+ anthem, "Born This Way".

Taste!

Siwa is absolutely slaying this season of DWTS, making us all proud as the first celebrity to compete on the show with a same-gender dance partner. This past Monday, she earned a perfect score as demon clown Pennywise in a Jazz performance to “Anything Goes” by District 78 ft. Patrice Covington. The week before, she also nabbed a 40/40 performing a Grease-themed foxtrot alongside partner Jenna Johnson.

Listen to Siwa's Spotify playlist below: