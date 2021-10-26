JoJo Siwa Haunts as Pennywise on Dancing With the Stars, Earns Second Perfect Score

“You turned your nightmare into a work of art… you are a terrific talent.”

JoJo Siwa is absolutely slaying celebrity competition series Dancing With the Stars, earning her second perfect score on last night's Horror Nights episode.

Alongside partner Jenna Johnson, Siwa killed the Jazz performance to “Anything Goes” by District 78 ft. Patrice Covington, with Siwa done up as infamous IT demon clown Pennywise.

The spooky performance earned Siwa and Johnson a perfect 40/40 score. “Absolutely brilliant,” said judge Bruno Tonioli. “You turned your nightmare into a work of art… you are a terrific talent.”

Looks like competition for the mirror ball is heating up! This is Siwa and Johnson's second perfect score, following last week's Grease-themed foxtrot. Competitor Iman Shumpert also earned a perfect score this week in a haunting Us-themed contemporary dance.

Siwa has made Dancing With the Stars history this season as the first celebrity competing with a same-gender partner, and she continues to blow us away every episode.

Watch the stunning performance below: