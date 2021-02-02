The iconic daytime talk show host talks to PRIDE about her new, revealing Lifetime biopic!

How you doin'? PRIDE sat down with iconic daytime talk show host Wendy Williams to spill the tea on her new Lifetime biopic and documentary.

The new projects reveal intimate moments from Williams' marriage, miscarriages, boob job, sexual assault, and much more — you've never seen her quite like this.

In our interview, Williams details painful moments from her marriage and divorce, recounts the moment she passed out on live TV, shares why she wanted to produce her story for film, and doubles down on her love for her gay fans.

"The gay community is the very foundation of my career," points out Williams. "When straight people were not getting my jokes and my things, the gay community and black women were getting it. Now the Wendy brand is an everybody brand."

She says her relationship with the community started over 35 years ago. "I don't want the attraction is because I'm not a gay person, I've never been a gay person, I don't want to try a gay lifestyle. You know what I'm saying? I'm straight, but I love that we just share a love of expression."

Wendy Williams: The Movie premieres Saaturday, January 30 at 8pm/7c on Lifetime. Watch the trailer below!