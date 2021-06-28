Megan Fox Showed Off Her Bi-Pride With A Rainbow Manicure

In case you forgot, Megan Fox is bisexual and proud. In celebration of Pride month, the Midnight in the Switchgrass star showed off a new lewk on Instagram: a rainbow-tipped manicure.

Along with a series of poolside selfies showing off her multi-hued nails, Fox wrote, "Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades" in the caption. She also tagged Move On and Into Action.

There was no shortage of love coming her way from fans in the comments. “Can we recreate the scene from Jennifer’s body pls and thank u,” asked one commenter. “Honey, you made us realize the B in a lot of us,” added another. She was also given the well-deserved honorific, “BI-CON!!!!!”

Fox, who’s now dating rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly, first came out publicly as bisexual in 2008 during an interview with GQ. “I just think that all humans are born with the ability to be attracted to both sexes. I mean, I could see myself in a relationship with a girl,” she explained at the time.

She reiterated her sexual identity in 2009 to Esquire. “I think people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society,” she told the publication. “I have no question in my mind about being bisexual.”

Fox has also been outspoken when it comes to protecting LGBTQ rights. In 2019, she voiced her opposition to anti-LGBTQ legislation in Tennessee. “My home state of Tennessee is on the verge of passing a 'Slate of Hate.' A slew of anti-LGBTQ bills including business license to discriminate, child welfare and anti-trans bills,” she wrote on social media, encouraging her fans and followers to take action as well.

Today, Fox is comfortable in both her sexuality and in her career. “My vibration changed, so the roles that are coming to me are different. I sent out into the universe that I transcended to a new stage, so now all the scripts that are coming in for me are more elevated,” Fox revealed in August 2020 during an interview with Refinery 29. “They are different; they carry more gravity. I’m excited about that. I feel really comfortable with the space I’m in right now.”