Miley Cyrus & Sonique Redefine the 'American Woman' at Vegas Show

Pop star Miley Cyrus held a party in the USA –specifically Las Vegas, Nevada – to celebrate this past July 4th and sang a particularly striking cover of The Guess Who's "American Woman."

During Cyrus' patriotic performance of the rock and roll classic, transgender icon Kylie Sonique Love, who is currently showing off her talents on Season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, gave a sultry striptease.

"THIS is the new AMERICAN WOMAN!" Cyrus shared with the video of the performance on social media. "@xosonique IS my Miss America!!!!!!!!!! You take the crown mama!"

Fans, including fellow Drag Race stars Aquaria and Shangela, celebrated the performance as a "match made in inclusive heaven" and "ICONICCCCC."

We're certainly inclined to agree!