Daya Just Came Out as Bisexual

In a recent Instagram post for #NationalComingOutDay, singer-songwriter Daya publicly came out as bisexual.

"one day late but happy 1st national coming out day to me! what a crazy thing! all i gotta say is follow your gut and don’t feel like you owe any sort of explanation to anyone. your sexuality is yours only so build with it at a pace that works for you," the "Safe" singer wrote in her caption.

She continued:

"i’m proud to be a bisexual member of the LGBTQ community with a girl i love who makes me feel more like me every day. the support has been beyond and though it wasn’t always easy i also recognize how privileged i am to have had so much of it, so i especially wanna be there for those of u who aren’t surrounded by the most accepting family/friends/communities. stay authentic, talk thru it with people u trust, know you’re loved and that i’m thinking of u. thats my long post of the month love yall be gay be free be wild n love lots xo"

Congrats, Daya! And welcome to the fam!