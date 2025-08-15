Drag Race alum scores silver medal in artistic swimming at World Aquatics Masters

A former Drag Race competitor has found a new place to shine — the world of artistic swimming. And she just won a silver medal in a major international competition in the process.

Fans of Canada's Drag Race may know Giorgio Triberio better as Gia Metric, one of the queens who made it to the top four in season two of the RPDR spin-off. But off-stage, Triberio has spent the last year training to attend the 2025 World Aquatics Masters Championships in Singapore.

Speaking to OutSports , the Drag Race alum admitted that he became interested in artistic swimming after attending a show in 2021 with a friend, Jordan Wuest, who works as a coach.

"I remember being sat in the crowd at this show, jaw on the floor, being like, 'Oh my gosh, they're dancing in the water!'" he said. "I was mesmerized as I'd never seen synchro in person before. That's where my fascination with the sport began."

Triberio wound up asking Wuest to train him, setting a goal to join her club at the Worlds this summer. With hard work, he qualified at provincials in April with a gold medal and set off for Singapore, where he performed to an original song he wrote and recorded himself.