Freakier Friday director wants to see these hunks in each other's bodies for next film

The director of Freakier Friday is already brainstorming for a third film, and her ideas definitely lend themselves to a pretty freaky outcome!

The long-awaited sequel to the 2003 Disney film starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis hit theaters earlier this month. While the first movie (one of four film adaptations of a children's novel) centers around mom and daughter accidentally swapping bodies, the sequel gets a little more complicated. Adding a third generation into the mix, Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) swap bodies with Anna's daughter, Harper (Julia Butters), and soon-to-be stepdaughter, Lily (Sophia Hammons).

Also in the mix are Manny Jacinto as Eric, Anna's fiancé, and Chad Michael Murray, reprising his role as Anna's ex-boyfriend, Jake.

So what would a Freakiest Friday look like?

"I mean, more swaps, right?" director Nisha Ganatra recently told ScreenRant . "Probably a six-way swap. We'd definitely have Manny Jacinto and Chad Michael Murray switching places. We all need that!"

Ganatra is hardly the first person to ruminate on what Freakiest Friday might look like. Folks on the internet have already been busy tossing their own ideas — and worries — into the mix.

"Freakiest Friday should be that scene from Scooby-Doo (2002) where everyone keeps switching bodies for 100 mins"

"Pitching Freakiest Friday, where the mind swaps keep progressing up and down the lineage. A girl in 2050 swaps minds with her great great grandmother in 1910. The mind of a wizened matron of the Bell Beakers is swapped with her prehensile tailed zero-G adapted spacer descendent"

"freakiest friday will complete the trilogy -- chad michael murray has gone full villain. he successfully seduces JLC and ends her marriage. then changes body w hilary duff, and reignites the old feud by stalking and barraging lilo w vague threats"

"Third movie: Freakiest Friday Fourth movie: Freaky 4 Friday Fifth movie: Freaky 5day"