Ginger Minj dishes on her All Stars win & reacts to accusations of favoritism

The Drag Race winner claims that she had a disadvantage returning to the werkroom for a fourth time.

August 15 2025 / 4:25 PM
They got her, gal!

Ginger Minj has had a wild few weeks since winning the tenth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. The glamour toad finally snatched the crown on her fourth time on the show and broke many records as a result.

Despite her incredible accomplishments on Drag Race, the queen has faced quite a bit of backlash as many outspoken fans have claimed the latest All Stars season was heavily produced in Minj's favor.

"From the moment I was announced on the cast, there were people who created the narrative for themselves that it was favoritism and it was rigged towards me. I felt the complete opposite going in. I felt like I was at a complete disadvantage. I had to pull out all the stops," Minj tells PRIDE.

As the queens were tasked with various challenges week after week, Minj continued to dominate her competition. By the end of the season, the crowned queen had made history as the first contestant to win the Snatch Game three times and become the first plus-size winner of the main series.

"I don't think that ten years and four seasons later, favoritism would certainly start out of nowhere for me. It's just so wild for me to hear that from other people. My win has caused so much controversy. Any art that deserves to be taken seriously is subjective and should elicit a strong reaction."

The winner is starting her reign with nothing but positivity and grace. Minj continues to show love to her competitors, including her runner-up Jorgeous, and she's already working on a slew of exciting projects. In the immediate future, Minj will be hitting the road with Jujubee and Sapphira Cristál in the popular show Hokus Pokus Live!

"I think Jorgeous is insanely talented, so beautiful, and equally deserving of a win. I would have been totally happy to share the title and the crown with her. What I do is for the people who need it. I do it for you, whether you love me or you loathe me. I've always held myself to the standards of a winner. It's a good time to be a Ginger Minj!"

Binge RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10 now on Paramount+. To see the full interview with Ginger Minj, check out the video at the top of the page.

