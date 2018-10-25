Anna Akana Came Out at the Streamys—And It Was Epic!

How many people get to say they came out during an acceptance speech?

In case you missed it, this year's Streamy Awards were held earlier this week, and YouTube star Anna Akana casually came out as queer during her acceptance speech. (How epic is that?!)

.@AnnaAkana takes the stage to accept the award for #streamys Acting in a Drama! pic.twitter.com/XZ9ZwNVtfL — Streamy Awards (@streamys) October 23, 2018

Akana took to the Streamy stage after winning the trophy for the Best Acting in a Drama category for her YouTube premium show Youth & Consequences. During her speech, Akana let the crowd know that she is a proud queer woman of color (while also informing everyone of the importance of voting!).

"People need us more than ever!' she said. "Marginalized groups need us more than ever. I’m not only a woman of color, but I’m also a queer woman. Please get out to the polls and vote."

I guess I came out on the streamys https://t.co/D5h0We3O4x — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) October 23, 2018

Congrats, Anna! And welcome to the fam!