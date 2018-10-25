#ComingOut

Anna Akana Came Out at the Streamys—And It Was Epic!

How many people get to say they came out during an acceptance speech?

October 25 2018
In case you missed it, this year's Streamy Awards were held earlier this week, and YouTube star Anna Akana casually came out as queer during her acceptance speech. (How epic is that?!)

Akana took to the Streamy stage after winning the trophy for the Best Acting in a Drama category for her YouTube premium show Youth & Consequences. During her speech, Akana let the crowd know that she is a proud queer woman of color (while also informing everyone of the importance of voting!).

"People need us more than ever!' she said. "Marginalized groups need us more than ever. I’m not only a woman of color, but I’m also a queer woman. Please get out to the polls and vote."

Congrats, Anna! And welcome to the fam! 

