Wynonna Earp Star Dominique Provost-Chalkley Comes Out As Queer

The British-Canadian actress (who is one-half of WayHaught, a.k.a. one our fave queer TV ships of all time) just opened up about her sexuality!

Just in time for her 30th birthday, Wynonna Earp star (and one-half of one of our fave queer TV ships of all time, WayHaught) Dominique Provost-Chalkley just publicly came out as queer in a heartfelt blog post!

"At the ripe old age of 30, I have come to realize that the “journey to happiness” is in fact a lifelong balancing act," the British-Canadian actress wrote in a post detailing her coming-out journey for Start the Wave, an organization that "focuses on building an inclusive online community that empowers individuals to find their unique path to create positive change."

"There is no perfect final destination, but a series of wonderful milestones we collect along the way," Provost-Chalkley said. "For me, these milestones appear when I take the time to observe what does and does not bring me happiness, and then have the courage to make changes in my life to align that which isn’t working. It takes a great deal of introspection, whilst staying open to evolution and change. I have to periodically check in with my values, my morals, my passions, my creativity and ultimately make sure that I’m living in alignment with my true authentic self. It certainly isn’t a walk in the park...but when I’ve had the fortune of meeting others who live from that place, I find they sparkle so very bright – like these shining stars, illuminating the way to a better, happier place and I’m drawn to join them."

She continued:

"I am queer. I am into ALL humans. I guess maybe I am just really into love? Who knows? But finally...I am OUT."

Provost-Chalkley joins her Wynonna Earp co-star and on-screen better half Kat Barrell, who came out as being attracted to men and women in an interview for Diva Magazine's August 2019 issue. (Two openly queer actresses playing a queer couple on TV is still a huge deal!!)

"I am attracted to both men and women and the person I fell in love with is a man," Barrell said. "I wish it could just be about the human I am in love with, not their gender. This is why I am so passionate about advocating for equal acceptance across the spectrum of sexuality. Let’s just love who we love and leave each other alone. The world has bigger problems."

Congratulations, and welcome to the family, Dominique!