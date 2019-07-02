Wynonna Earp Season 4 Is Officially Happening!

The production delay nightmare is offically over, Earpers! We're getting more WayHaught soon!!

Earpers everywhere rejoice! After that nightmarish production delay earlier this year that left the fate of the show uncertain, it's now being reported that SyFy's queer fan favorite Wynonna Earp is officially back on track for Season 4!

As we previously reported, although the series was renewed by the SyFy network, shooting for Wynonna Earp had to be put on hold due to financial hurdles facing the show's production company IDW Entertainment. According to a new report by Variety, Cineflix Studios is now set to co-produce the new season, which is being planned for a summer 2020 release.

"Wynonna Earp—the series, the comics, the characters, the story and the fans are all deeply important to IDW so we are thrilled to be able to continue to tell the Wynonna story," IDW Entertainment President Lydia Antonini told Variety.

"SyFy has never wavered in its support of Wynonna Earp, a unique and important series with some of the most passionate fans anywhere," read a statement from SyfFy network. "To our Earper friends: Thank you for your patience and faith as we worked with our partners to ensure that Wynonna can get back to where it belongs...on SyFy."

The news of Wynonna Earp production being brought back from a delay comes on the heels of One Day at a Time, another, queer-inclusive fan favorite series, being saved from cancelation by Pop TV.

After fighting hard for the fandom, we're sure this is amazing news for Earpers who want nothing more than to see more WayHaught on their screens!

The fourth season of Wynonna Earp is set to premiere in the summer of 2020! Binge-watch the first three seasons on SyFy!