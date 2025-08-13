The Minnesota Vikings just hired two male cheerleaders and MAGA is melting down

If they’re not crashing out over the latest celeb they think is trans or the fact that their votes actually have consequences, MAGA is spiraling over their favorite sport being infiltrated by… wait for it…male cheerleaders.

The Minnesota Vikings have announced that two male cheerleaders will be joining their ranks, and when videos of the cheerleaders performing hit social media, conservatives got angry.

Dancers Blaize Shiek and Louie Conn are making their debut at Saturday’s game and preseason home opener, which has fans threatening to cancel their season passes and InfoWars host Owen Shroyer making derogatory comments, complete with a misspelled word.

“Imagine you buy front row season football tickets and when you sit down there's some man girating [sic] right in front of you,” he wrote on X.

@gator_gum had the perfect response, pointing out the hypocrisy of loving such a homoerotic sport but being applied by male cheerleaders, writing, “Yes, he's blocking your view of the husky man in tights putting his hands between the legs of the other man in tights. Do you know they shower together after the games too? But that dancing guy! Draw the line!” Other right-wing social media users took to X to voice their displeasure at having men join an NFL cheerleading team, with one person posting, “The Minnesota Vikings HIRED a MALE as their LEAD CHEERLEADER for the 2025-26 NFL football season. This is just disgusting…”

Another person reposted the video announcement and wrote, “I just threw up in my mouth." But former NFL star Antonio Brown took things a step further by reposting a video of Shiek in his new Vikings cheerleader uniform with the caption that used a homophobic slur .

MAGA might be up in arms about these particular male cheerleaders, but they are far from the first. In fact, according to Outsports, last season there were “seven teams had a total of 18 men on their cheer squads,” a trend that was started in 2018 by the Los Angeles Rams. And in 2023, two out gay men became the cheer captains for the Rams' cheerleading squad.

Another social media user pointed out that while the sport is dominated by women today, the first cheerleaders were men, a fact backed up USA Cheer, which makes the whole rage debate even more ridiculous.