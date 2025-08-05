To celebrate National Underwear Day, one intrepid citizen — who should honestly win an award for the idea — took to social media to ask people to post their “best pics,” and the results are so hot it’ll make you feral.
@styledinred on X (formerly Twitter) started the post off right with photos of Will Sharpe in a pair of blue boxer briefs from the second season of White Lotus that sent the gays into a tailspin when it first aired.
After that initial post, the floodgates opened and people started dropping photos of extremely hot celebs — Calvin Klein ads were a particularly popular choice — and some devious selfies that are hot enough to melt your brain.
Do we need a reason to ogle hot men (respectfully!) on the internet? No. We’re not complaining.
So happy National Underwear Day, everyone!
Taylor Zakhar PerezAmerican actor is one of many reasons to watch Red, White & Royal Blue.
Cooper Koch's Calvin Klein ad will go down in history as one of he hottest things put to film.
Celebrity pics are great, but some commenters decided to gift us with photos themselves, and we'll forever be thankful.