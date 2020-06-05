Cara Delevingne Just Came Out As Pansexual

The Carnival Row and Suicide Squad actress is opening up about identifying as pan.

Cara Delevingne just came out as pansexual.

During a recent interview with Variety for their "Power of Pride" issue, the supermodel turned actress opened up about how she identifies on the LGBTQ+ spectrum.

"I always will remain, I think, pansexual," the Carnival Row and Suicide Squad star said about what label she finds fits her sexuality the most. "However one defines themselves, whether it’s 'they' or 'he' or 'she,' I fall in love with the person—and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person."

The news of Cara coming out as pan follows reports that she and longtime girlfriend, Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson, broke up earlier this year.

Cara, who previously came out as bi in 2015 and who also identifies as gender-fluid, also talked to the trade mag about the internalized queerphobia she had while growing up.

"I grew up in an old-fashioned, repressed English family," she said. "And I used the word 'gay' to describe things which were s— all the time: 'That’s so f—ing gay of you, man.' Everyone used to talk about 'Oh, my God, imagine going down on a woman.' I’d be like, 'That’s disgusting.' I think that came from the fact that I just didn’t want to admit who I was. I didn’t want to upset my family. I was deeply unhappy and depressed. When you don’t accept a part of yourself or love yourself, it’s like you’re not there, almost."

Fast forward to 2020, and Cara is now one of the industry's most recognizable and visible queer stars. Congrats on your journey, Cara!