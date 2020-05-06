Ashley Benson & Cara Delevingne Broke Up & the Internet Is Devastated

Ever since they first popped onto our radars back in 2018 with their first public kiss, bisexual model/actress Cara Delevingne and Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson have been one our fave queer celeb couples to stan! Their sweet birthday posts to each other on Instagram and their hilarious efforts to troll the paparazzi with a sex bench made their relationship a fun, perfect modern queer love story if ever we've seen one, but unfortunately, it looks like it's all over now.

According to a report from People, the two called it quits last month in early April.

"Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before but it's over now," an unnamed source told the celebrity gossip magazine. "Their relationship just ran its course."

The couple first confirmed their relationship back in June of 2019, when Cara posted an Instagram video of the two kissing each other.

And two months before their break-up, Cara and Ashley even spent Valentine's Day together and share another kiss with the world on Insta.

Naturally, some queer fans took the news a little hard:

Welp, there goes our last little part of us that believed true love exists! Our sad gay hearts won't be taking comments at this time...