Here's Why The Crown Fans Thinks Emma Corrin Just Came Out As Queer

Fans are supportive of the actor's short and sweet coming-out moment on Instagram.

Did actor Emma Corrin just come out as queer in her latest Instagram post?

The 25-year-old, who plays Princess Diana on Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series The Crown, kept the announcement simple. "Ur fave queer bride," she wrote alongside a photo from her feature in Pop Magazine.

Fans are celebrating the caption as a coming out.

"Q- WHAT!" wrote one commenter.

"CMOONNNN FOR THE GAAYYYSSSS," said another.

Even singer-songwriter King Princess commented, "This!"

Coincidentally, Corrin was also featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe 2021 Entertainment List today, where she opened up about her future plans.

"Being able to play young women finding themselves and overcoming obstacles is such an honour, but I intend to use my platform to write and produce, so I should hope that the roles I play will continue to push me as an actor, no matter what age I am," she said.

Welcome to the family Emma!