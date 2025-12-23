Meet Alexander Ludwig — the sexy hunk cast on season 4 of The White Lotus

The fourth season of The White Lotus can't come soon enough!
The hit HBO show is known for bringing plenty of jaw-dropping and shocking storylines, so audiences were thrilled over the announcement that handsome actor Alexander Ludwig would be joining the cast on the next season.
Fans of Ludwig will remember him in a slew of memorable acting performances in notable projects like The Hunger Games, Race to Witch Mountain, Heels, and many more.
Beyond his impressive acting skills, the star is very easy on the eyes, which has The White Lotus fans dying to know what shenanigans are in store for season four. Check out the reactions below!