Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Meet Alexander Ludwig — the sexy hunk cast on season 4 of The White Lotus

Meet Alexander Ludwig — the sexy hunk cast on season 4 of The White Lotus

The addition of the handsome actor has fans going wild online.

Alexander Ludwig attends "Heels" season finale Atlanta screening.

Alexander Ludwig attends Heels season finale Atlanta screening.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Starz
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishDecember 23 2025 / 9:15 AM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

The fourth season of The White Lotus can't come soon enough!

The hit HBO show is known for bringing plenty of jaw-dropping and shocking storylines, so audiences were thrilled over the announcement that handsome actor Alexander Ludwig would be joining the cast on the next season.

Fans of Ludwig will remember him in a slew of memorable acting performances in notable projects like The Hunger Games, Race to Witch Mountain, Heels, and many more.

Beyond his impressive acting skills, the star is very easy on the eyes, which has The White Lotus fans dying to know what shenanigans are in store for season four. Check out the reactions below!

actorcelebritiesthe white lotusthirst trapmen

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Keiynan Lonsdale attends the "Swift Street" Photocall.
Interviews

Keiynan Lonsdale dishes on his spicy dating life & why he's embracing sex-positivity

André Lamoglia attends the Emporio Armani show during Milan Fashion Week.
Celebrities

'Élite' star André Lamoglia strips down in sexy new shirtless selfie

Evah Destruction in 'The Boulet Brothers' Titans' finale
Interviews

Evah Destruction conquered The Underworld, Broadway is next

Kehlani, The Hunting Wives Janelle Monae music video
Culture

10 sexiest lesbian and sapphic moments from the last decade

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC